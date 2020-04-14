OFB starts coveralls supply conforming to ISO Class 3 exposure standards

Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) has started supply of coveralls conforming to ISO Class 3 exposure standards. The manufacture of an initial order of 1.10 lakh from HLL Lifecare Limited (HLL) is in full swing. This order will be completed in 40 days.

Factories Board has also developed special two-meter tents that can be used for a medical emergency, screening, hospital triage, and quarantine purposes. These are made up of waterproof fabric, mild steel, and aluminum alloy. Supplies have already started.

Manufacture of hand sanitizer is on a war footing and more than 70,000 liters have already been supplied to different agencies.

Two test facilities for blood penetration test has been established, one at Chennai and another at Kanpur.

Around 280 beds in 10 hospitals have been set aside for isolation. This has been done as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) requirement. The OFB is also trying to produce face masks as per pilot order quantity placed by HLL. More than 90,000 non-medical masks have been manufactured and distributed. Testing facilities for medical masks would also be in place by this week.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.