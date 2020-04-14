Left Menu
Development News Edition

OFB starts coveralls supply conforming to ISO Class 3 exposure standards

Factories Board has also developed special two-meter tents that can be used for a medical emergency, screening, hospital triage, and quarantine purposes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2020 15:21 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 15:21 IST
OFB starts coveralls supply conforming to ISO Class 3 exposure standards
Manufacture of hand sanitizer is on a war footing and more than 70,000 liters have already been supplied to different agencies. Image Credit: ANI

Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) has started supply of coveralls conforming to ISO Class 3 exposure standards. The manufacture of an initial order of 1.10 lakh from HLL Lifecare Limited (HLL) is in full swing. This order will be completed in 40 days.

Factories Board has also developed special two-meter tents that can be used for a medical emergency, screening, hospital triage, and quarantine purposes. These are made up of waterproof fabric, mild steel, and aluminum alloy. Supplies have already started.

Manufacture of hand sanitizer is on a war footing and more than 70,000 liters have already been supplied to different agencies.

Two test facilities for blood penetration test has been established, one at Chennai and another at Kanpur.

Around 280 beds in 10 hospitals have been set aside for isolation. This has been done as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) requirement. The OFB is also trying to produce face masks as per pilot order quantity placed by HLL. More than 90,000 non-medical masks have been manufactured and distributed. Testing facilities for medical masks would also be in place by this week.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus not yet contained in Germany - Robert Koch institute

A lower number of new coronavirus cases in Germany in recent days is likely due to less testing over Easter and the outbreak is not yet contained, the head of the Robert Koch health institute said on Tuesday.Germanys number of confirmed cor...

Norwegian Air shares plummet as survival depends on rescue plan

The shares of Norwegian Air plummeted on Tuesday, and have now eroded almost their entire value from a 2015 peak, as the airlines survival depends on creditors accepting a rescue plan proposed last week. The shares slumped as much as 62.5 a...

PNB gets stock exchanges' nod to trade over 266 cr shares post merger with 2 other PSBs

State-owned Punjab National Bank PNB on Tuesday said it has received approval from stock exchanges for trading of over 266 crore shares post amalgamation with two other PSBs. The government had on March 4, 2020, notified about trading appro...

French economy to contract 8% this year as lockdown extended - minister

The French government on Tuesday scrapped its days-old economic outlook after President Emmanuel Macron extended a national lockdown, shutting down swathes of the euro zones second-biggest economy. After Macron extended the lockdown until a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020