Top creditors agree moratorium on poorest countries debt - French finmin

Top creditors agree moratorium on poorest countries debt - French finminReuters | Paris | Updated: 14-04-2020 15:41 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 15:41 IST
Major international creditors have agreed a moratorium on the poorest countries debt in response to the new coronavirus crisis, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday.
Le Maire also told reporters that a large majority of African countries were eligible to be covered by the debt moratorium.
