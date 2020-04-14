Left Menu
Lockdown: AIIMS-Bhubaneswar starts tele-consultation service

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 14-04-2020 15:46 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 15:46 IST
AIIMS-Bhubaneswar has started tele-consultation service to help patients during the lockdown period. Patients can consult doctors through phone calls, WhatsApp audio and video calls from 9 am till 1 pm from Monday to Saturday, a notification issued by the premier hospital said.

To begin with, consultation will be available in nine departments, it said. The specialities enlisted for this facility include general medicine, general surgery, obstetrics and gynaecology, paediatrics, orthopedics, pulmonary medicine, urology, psychiatry and cardiology.

In-charge Medical Superintendent Dr Jawahar SK Pillai said, nine mobile tablets have been configured for WhatsApp video calling. The doctors will provide photo/scan or digital copy of signed prescription or e-prescription to patients via WhatsApp.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

