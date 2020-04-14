Lockdown: AIIMS-Bhubaneswar starts tele-consultation service

AIIMS-Bhubaneswar has started tele-consultation service to help patients during the lockdown period. Patients can consult doctors through phone calls, WhatsApp audio and video calls from 9 am till 1 pm from Monday to Saturday, a notification issued by the premier hospital said.

To begin with, consultation will be available in nine departments, it said. The specialities enlisted for this facility include general medicine, general surgery, obstetrics and gynaecology, paediatrics, orthopedics, pulmonary medicine, urology, psychiatry and cardiology.

In-charge Medical Superintendent Dr Jawahar SK Pillai said, nine mobile tablets have been configured for WhatsApp video calling. The doctors will provide photo/scan or digital copy of signed prescription or e-prescription to patients via WhatsApp.

