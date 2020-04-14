Lucknow: Private hospital shut, KGMU staff quarantined after man tests positive for COVID-19

A private hospital was shut and 65 staff members of the government-run KGMU in Uttar Pardesh’s Lucknow were quarantined after a patient who came in their contact tested positive for coronavirus, officials said

According to officials, a 65-year-old who had diabetes visited the private hospital for the treatment of fever and cough over a week ago

On Saturday, he was brought to the Lucknow’s King George’s Medical University after he complained of breathlessness. Later, he tested positive for coronavirus.

