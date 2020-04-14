Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkish Airlines extends flight cancellations until May 20

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 14-04-2020 16:25 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 15:58 IST
Turkish Airlines extends flight cancellations until May 20
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Turkish Airlines has extended the cancellation of international flights to May 20 from May 1 over the coronavirus outbreak, the airline said on Tuesday, adding that domestic flights would remain suspended until April 20.

"In accordance with the decisions taken by the authorities...and to protect the public health from the novel coronavirus pandemic, all our international flights are suspended until May 20, 2020," the airline said in a statement on its website.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

Activist Gautam Navlakha surrenders before NIA

Activist Gautam Navlakha, an accused in Bhima Koregaon violence case, on Tuesday surrendered before the National Investigation Agency NIA in the national capital.The Supreme Court had earlier granted time to Navlakha and Anand Teltumbde to ...

I am confident that we will succeed in containing the COVID-19 outbreak in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal.

I am confident that we will succeed in containing the COVID-19 outbreak in Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal....

Decision to extend lockdown taken to protect lives of people: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for extending the nation-wide lockdown and said that it has been taken to protect lives of the people of the country. Praising the decisions taken by the gov...

Bangladesh unions urge government to act as garment workers lose jobs

By Naimul Karim DHAKA, April 14 Thomson Reuters Foundation - At least 10,000 garment workers have been sacked in Bangladesh as Western brands hit by coronavirus lockdowns cancel orders, union leaders said on Tuesday, urging the government t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020