UK new welfare benefit claims soar to 1.4 million, minister says

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-04-2020 16:47 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 16:19 IST
Britain has received about 1.4 million new benefit claims for welfare payments - about seven times the normal level - since Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged people to stay at home a month ago as the coronavirus outbreak accelerated.

"It's now up to about 1.4 million," British Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey said. "We are capable of processing and managing those claims."

Payments under Britain's Universal Credit welfare system include support for people on low incomes working fewer hours as well as people who lose their jobs. Analysts say Britain is heading for its sharpest economic slump in a century. The government has pledged it will provide 80% of the pay of workers who are temporarily laid off and have raised welfare payments for those out of work.

The next publication of official British labor market data - which will include figures for the number of people seeking jobless benefits in March - is due on April 21. There are normally around 100,000 applicants for Universal Credit per two-week period.

Last week, the government put the number of people making claims since March 16 at 1.2 million.

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

