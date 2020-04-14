Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU calls on countries to coordinate lockdown exit strategies

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 14-04-2020 16:43 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 16:34 IST
EU calls on countries to coordinate lockdown exit strategies
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels

The European Commission is urging European Union states to coordinate as they begin to ease lockdown measures, warning that failure to do so could result in new spikes of the coronavirus epidemic. Several EU states have announced plans or have already begun to relax restrictions imposed to contain the outbreak, as pressure grows to revive their battered economies.

The EU executive arm, which has no power to dictate health measures to the 27 EU states, has repeatedly called for a common approach as the bloc's members acted independently of each other in tackling the virus and are now proceeding in the same way in their exit strategies from lockdowns. "It is time to develop a well-coordinated EU exit strategy," the Commission said in a draft set of recommendations, which it is expected to adopt this week.

"The exit strategy should be coordinated between the Member States, to avoid negative spillover effects." Confinement measures must be eased only after the spread of the disease had significantly decreased for a sustained period of time, and when hospital capacity is sufficient to handle likely new spikes of infections, according to the Commission's recommendations.

But governments are under increasing pressure to ease lockdowns as the disastrous impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the global economy has become clear. The Commission has estimated output in the eurozone could shrink by 10% this year. In Italy, the first EU state to be heavily hit by the virus, dozens of businesses were allowed to resume activity on Tuesday, including bookshops, stations, and shops selling children's clothes, although harsh confinement measures remain in place.

Spain, which maintains one of Europe's strictest lockdowns, allowed some sectors, including construction and manufacturing, to go back to work on Monday, and Poland announced on Tuesday it would ease restrictions on shops starting April 19. Other countries went further, with Denmark due to reopen schools on April 15 while Austria allowed large shops to restart activities on Tuesday and plans to reopen shopping centers from May 1.

The fear of spillover effects may yet force governments to work together. China, where the pandemic first emerged in December, has for days announced no new local cases of COVID-19 but is still reporting new infections from people coming from abroad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

Malta calls for EU aid to avert Libya humanitarian crisis

Malta is calling for a 100 million euro 110 million European Union aid package to avert a humanitarian disaster among people fleeing Libya, where rising violence is worsening the impact of the coronavirus crisis. Maltas Foreign Minister Eva...

Will resume flight services from May 4 in phased manner: IndiGo

IndiGo on Tuesday said it will resume flight services from May 4 in a phased mannerThe airlines statement comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that the COVID-19 lockdown has been extended till May 3. Initially, st...

Covid-19: Businesses can claim GST refund for cancellation of services, goods contract

With aviation and hospitality sectors seeing mass cancellation of bookings following Covid-19 outbreak, the CBIC has allowed businesses to claim refund of GST in cases where invoice was generated but was subsequently cancelled. The Central ...

UK economy could shrink by 35% in April-June period - OBR

Britains economy could shrink by 35 in the April-June period because of the governments coronavirus shutdown but then bounce back quickly, the countrys independent budget forecasters said on Tuesday.The Office for Budget Responsibility said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020