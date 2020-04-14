Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spain seizes virus tests bound for returning Siemens Gamesa workers-union

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 14-04-2020 17:24 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 16:35 IST
Spain seizes virus tests bound for returning Siemens Gamesa workers-union
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Spanish authorities have requisitioned 2,000 antibody tests procured by wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa and intended to check whether employees have been infected with the coronavirus, a labour union spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

Siemens Gamesa began testing some staff last week and had agreed to extend this to the whole workforce, but told employees on Saturday it would not be able to comply with its original timetable. "The company told us that the provider that was going to provide the tests at the optimum time did not have them, because the government requisitioned them," said Clara Fernandez, spokeswoman for labor union CCOO.

Spanish workers observed strict health protocols to begin returning to factories on Monday after a two-week clampdown, imposed to contain the spread of one of the world's worst national outbreaks of the virus. A Siemens Gamesa spokeswoman declined to comment and a government spokeswoman did not respond to a request for comment.

Reuters was not immediately able to ascertain the identity of the provider. The Spanish government has previously used its powers under a state of emergency to requisition masks and medical supplies from private companies.

Governments have touted coronavirus antibody tests as a way to determine if people have developed immunity through exposure to the virus, potentially allowing them to return to work and ease output-crushing lockdowns without helping the virus to spread. Spain reported its slowest overnight rate of increases in new cases in almost a month on Tuesday but its overall death toll remained the third-highest in the world at 18,056.

"We understand the health emergency we are in," Fernandez said. "Will they do the tests? Yes. When? When they have them."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

Malta calls for EU aid to avert Libya humanitarian crisis

Malta is calling for a 100 million euro 110 million European Union aid package to avert a humanitarian disaster among people fleeing Libya, where rising violence is worsening the impact of the coronavirus crisis. Maltas Foreign Minister Eva...

Will resume flight services from May 4 in phased manner: IndiGo

IndiGo on Tuesday said it will resume flight services from May 4 in a phased mannerThe airlines statement comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that the COVID-19 lockdown has been extended till May 3. Initially, st...

Covid-19: Businesses can claim GST refund for cancellation of services, goods contract

With aviation and hospitality sectors seeing mass cancellation of bookings following Covid-19 outbreak, the CBIC has allowed businesses to claim refund of GST in cases where invoice was generated but was subsequently cancelled. The Central ...

UK economy could shrink by 35% in April-June period - OBR

Britains economy could shrink by 35 in the April-June period because of the governments coronavirus shutdown but then bounce back quickly, the countrys independent budget forecasters said on Tuesday.The Office for Budget Responsibility said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020