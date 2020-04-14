Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Top creditors to suspend poorest countries' debt payments - France

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 14-04-2020 17:31 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 16:39 IST
UPDATE 1-Top creditors to suspend poorest countries' debt payments - France
Bruno Le Maire (File photo) Image Credit: Twitter (@BrunoLeMaire)

Major international creditors have agreed to suspend debt payments owed by the poorest countries this year, throwing a financial lifeline to help them through the coronavirus crisis, France's finance minister said on Tuesday.

Some 76 countries, of which 40 are in sub-Sahara Africa, were eligible to have debt payments worth a combined $20 billion suspended, out of a total of $32 billion the countries were to spend on debt servicing this year. "We have obtained a debt moratorium at the level of bilateral creditors and private creditors for a total of $20 billion euros," Bruno Le Maire told journalists.

The government creditors, including not only the Paris Club but also China, are to suspend $12 billion under the agreement, which remains to be finalized on Wednesday. Private creditors have agreed on a voluntary basis to roll over or refinance $8 billion in debt, a French finance ministry source said.

Of the total $32 billion due this year, the remaining 12 billion euros is owed by multilateral lenders, mainly the World Bank. Le Maire urged such lenders to join the initiative.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

Gov Cuomo says if Trump ordered New York to reopen, "I wouldn't do it"

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Tuesday he would not abide by any order that President Donald Trump gave to reopen his state in an unsafe manner during the coronavirus outbreak. If he ordered me to reopen in a way that would endanger...

With no fairs or markets, Portugal's Roma struggle amid coronavirus

Portugal has stepped up efforts to support its impoverished Roma communities during the coronavirus pandemic, but rights group say more help is needed as many families saw their income drop to zero with street markets and fairs shut across ...

Malta calls for EU aid to avert Libya humanitarian crisis

Malta is calling for a 100 million euro 110 million European Union aid package to avert a humanitarian disaster among people fleeing Libya, where rising violence is worsening the impact of the coronavirus crisis. Maltas Foreign Minister Eva...

Will resume flight services from May 4 in phased manner: IndiGo

IndiGo on Tuesday said it will resume flight services from May 4 in a phased mannerThe airlines statement comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that the COVID-19 lockdown has been extended till May 3. Initially, st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020