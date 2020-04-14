Left Menu
UAE and WHO dispatches medical supplies to Somalia to combat COVID-19

The aid, which consisted of seven metric tonnes from the UAE and 20 metric tonnes from the World Health Organisation, will help approximately 27,000 healthcare workers in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

14-04-2020
"The UAE is committed to providing its full support to strengthen global efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19," said Mohammed Ahmed Othman Al Hammadi, UAE Ambassador to Somalia. Image Credit: Twitter(@hend_mana)

The United Arab Emirates, in collaboration with the World Health Organisation, has dispatched an aid plane carrying approximately 27 metric tonnes of medical supplies to Somalia.

"The UAE is committed to providing its full support to strengthen global efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19," said Mohammed Ahmed Othman Al Hammadi, UAE Ambassador to Somalia.

Al Hammadi added, "Since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, the UAE has sent emergency medical aid to a number of countries and has supported relevant international organisations, particularly the World Health Organisation, in delivering aid to countries in need."

Furthermore, he explained that the UAE's advanced air logistics capabilities enable it to transport urgently needed medical equipment and supplies to thousands of healthcare professionals treating COVID-19 patients.

From 2010 until March 2020, the UAE's total aid to Somalia reached AED1.2 billion, benefiting more than 1.2 million Somalis, especially women and children, in the form of 100% non-repayable grants. More than half of the aid (58.3 percent) was given for development assistance purposes, amounting to AED695 million.

UAE's assistance to Somalia covered 14 major sectors and more than 30 subsectors. The aid included AED276 million in various goods, AED214 million to support public programs, AED132 million to support the education sector, AED59 million to support the health sector, AED249 million for the social services sector, AED160 million for water and public health services, and AED76 million in population and reproductive health programs.

(With Inputs from APO)

