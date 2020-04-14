Left Menu
Development News Edition

Czech toys don masks to help medics tackle coronavirus

Reuters | Updated: 14-04-2020 20:02 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 20:02 IST
Czech toys don masks to help medics tackle coronavirus

A popular line of toy figures in the Czech Republic have begun wearing face masks along with the rest of the country to raise funds to buy equipment for medical staff fighting the novel coronavirus. Toymaker Efko began equipping its small plastic Igracek figurines - which are similar to Lego or Playmobil - with masks in March.

It is donating part of its sales from the toys marked "help with Igracek" to purchase protective equipment for doctors and nurses in the central Vysocina region where the company is based. "We thought if everyone else has to wear a mask, then so should Igracek," said Efko CEO Miroslav Kotik, adding that 15 Czech crowns ($0.60) of the retail price of the figurines would be donated to the effort.

The company announced on Facebook on April 9 that sales of the special-edition figurines had generated more than 215,000 crowns ($8,750) in funding for protective equipment. As of Tuesday, the Czech Republic has recorded 6,059 cases of the new coronavirus and 143 deaths. The largely rural Vysocina region has recorded 163 cases, the second-lowest of any part of the country, according to the Czech health ministry.

The Czech Republic made it mandatory for its more than 10 million residents to cover their noses and mouths to reduce the spread of the disease in mid-March, but has signalled it may start to relax tight restrictions that have hit the economy hard.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

VP holds meeting with HRD Minister over academic calendar

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday had a meeting with Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and discussed the academic calendar of educational institutes in the backdrop of COVID-19 crisis.The Vice Presi...

Uber announces ‘Uber Essential’ to facilitate essential travel

Ride-hailing major Uber on Tuesday said the Essential category on its platform is facilitating travel to locations like hospitals and pharmacies in Bengaluru, Nashik, Gurgaon, and Hyderabad amid the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread...

Migrants on Mumbai streets:Very serious incident,says Fadnavis

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday blamed the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government for hundreds of migrant workers gathering outside Bandra railway station here by defying the coronavirus lockdown norms. Terming it as a very ser...

Denmark proposes faster easing of lockdown as coronavirus cases fall - PM

Denmarks government plans to reopen society more quickly than anticipated as the number of coronavirus-related hospitalizations continues to fall, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Tuesday.As a first step in a gradual relaxation of a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020