2 RML doctors test positive for COVID-19
Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital here on Tuesday said that two of its doctors have tested positive of the coronavirus.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2020 20:15 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 20:15 IST
"Two doctors from Dr RML Hospital have tested positive for COVID-19. Both have been admitted at the hospital for treatment," said the hospital officials.
They further said: "There is a possibility that both of them were exposed to COVID-19 positive cases. The contact tracing of both the doctors has started." (ANI)
