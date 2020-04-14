Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt exploring funding avenues to finance COVID-19 related programs

“The funding avenues will not be limited locally, but will include exploring all global partners and international financial institutions,” Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cape Town | Updated: 14-04-2020 20:24 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 20:24 IST
Govt exploring funding avenues to finance COVID-19 related programs
Addressing a media briefing on Tuesday, the Minister said the government will revise the fiscal framework to take into account the effect of COVID-19 on the fiscus. Image Credit: Twitter(@tito_mboweni)

Government, through the National Treasury, is exploring all funding avenues to finance all COVID-19 related programs and measures aimed at addressing the pandemic.

"The funding avenues will not be limited locally, but will include exploring all global partners and international financial institutions," Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni said.

Addressing a media briefing on Tuesday, the Minister said the government will revise the fiscal framework to take into account the effect of COVID-19 on the fiscus.

He said there are a number of elements to the fiscal responsibility, including putting forward clear estimates of the additional health care costs that will be needed.

Government will reprioritize unnecessary expenditure towards these health care costs.

The impact of slowdown on the National Treasury's projections for revenue as well as a clear timetable or plan to stabilize debt over the current forecast period is among the other elements of the government's fiscal responsibility.

The Minister said to revise our fiscal framework, which takes into account the effect of COVID-19 on the fiscus, must be supported by an economic recovery plan (structural reforms) and a set of reforms within the financial system such as passing the Road Accident Benefit Scheme (RABS), consolidation of public entities and closure of South African Airways.

"Together with my colleagues in the economic cluster, we have put together a few proposals on how we can further grow the economy. These will be announced shortly. Amongst the measures we are looking at [at] is expanded support for Small, Medium and Micro-sized Enterprises (SMME) lending through the banking system, similar to other countries," the Minister said.

Recession

The Minister said COVID-19 will certainly further deepen the South African downturn woes.

"Our internal scenario planning has mapped out the economic impact of different lockdown scenarios, together with the consequent different paths for the fiscal deficit, for government borrowing and for the fiscal response. At this stage, our central scenario is for a deep recession in 2020, followed by a rapid upswing in economic growth," he said.

The National Treasury is in conversation with the teams at multilateral bodies, domestic and local economists, and the South African Reserve Bank to understand how the global economy will adjust.

"We are also monitoring domestic and global high-frequency data to ensure that we understand as well as we can the ongoing evolution of the economy," he said.

Supporting growth

He said the 2020 Budget was already mildly expansionary and supportive of growth.

"In particular, the fiscal consolidation path was designed to strengthen our fiscal health. Fiscal health is a necessary, but not sufficient condition, for sustained growth. Several priority areas were growing at above inflation rates including capital spending.

"Nevertheless, given the current crisis, a higher deficit may be accommodated if it is temporary, and if reprioritized spending is directed towards crisis (health) response and direct financial support to the most vulnerable," he said.

Mboweni said the other parts of the package involves the drawing down of existing surpluses such as the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) or increasing the contingent liability of government guarantees.

"But it is absolutely critical, now more than ever, to focus on raising long-run growth. Beyond the COVID-10 crisis, a major risk facing the economy and the fiscus is if long-run economic growth returns to the pre-crisis averages of between 1- 2%. Higher levels of economic growth need to become a non-negotiable objective," he said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

No COVID-19 case in Uttarakhand for 6th consecutive day

The State authorities have heaved a sigh of relief as no COVID-19 case was reported in Uttarakhand on Tuesday, the sixth consecutive day. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases remained at 35, as 127 samples were tested negative on Tue...

Disinfection tunnels do not help tackle coronavirus: HP govt

The Himachal Pradesh government on Tuesday said disinfection tunnels being set up at several places in the state do not help tackle coronavirus. The authorities advised against their installation, saying their use may prevent people from...

Pvt hospital shut, 20 staff members at Lucknow's KGMU quarantined after patient tests positive

A private hospital and a diagnostic centre were ordered shut and 20 staff members at government-run KGMU here quarantined after coming in contact with a coronavirus patient, officials said on Tuesday. The quarantined doctors and paramedics ...

'Bold, statesman-like decision': Chandrababu Naidu hails PM Modi for lockdown extension

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu NCB on Tuesday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking a bold and statesman-like decision to extend lockdown by giving priority to saving the lives of people despite economic s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020