'COVID Sample Collection Kiosk' developed by DRDL, Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Apr 14 (PTI): A COVID-19 Sample Collection Kiosk which getsautomatically disinfected without the need for human involvement has been developed by the Defence Research & Development Laboratory (DRDL), Hyderabad. The kiosk is for use by health care workers to take samples from suspected infected patients, an official release said.

A patient has to walk into the kiosk where a nasal or oral swab is taken by a health care professional from outside through built in gloves. After he exits, four nozzle sprayers disinfect the empty chamber by spraying disinfectant mist for 70 seconds.

It is further flushed with water and Ultra violet light disinfection and is ready for use by the next patient in less than two minutes. Voice command can be given through two-way communication system integrated with the COVSACK, the release said.

The shielding screen of the kiosk cabin protects the health care worker from aerosols/droplet transmission while samples are being taken. This reduces the need for health care workers to change Personal Protective Equipment, the release said The unit has been developed by DRDL(under the DRDO), in consultation with doctors of ESIC (Employees' State Insurance Corporation), Hyderabad.

The release said it is possible to configure COVSACK to be used either from inside or outside as required by medical professionals. COVSACK costs nearly Rs one lakh and the identified industry based at Belgaum in Karnataka can support 10 units per day Two units have been handed over to the ESIC Hospital in Hyderabad after successful testing, it added.

