FACTBOX-Latest on the spread of the coronavirus around the world

Nearly 2 million people globally have been infected and more than 120,600 have died, according to a Reuters tally of official figures.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. * U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser. EUROPE * The number of new cases is easing in some parts of Europe, including Italy and Spain, but outbreaks are still growing in Britain and Turkey, the World Health Organization said. * The construction sector across Spain and other industries in Catalonia and the Basque Country went back to work on Tuesday. * Britain's death toll could run some 15% higher than official figures have indicated, according to broader data that include deaths in the community such as in nursing homes. * A lower number of new cases in Germany is probably due to less testing over Easter and the outbreak is not yet contained, a top health institute cautioned on Tuesday, a day before the government debates whether to lift some restrictions. * Denmark's government plans to reopen society more quickly than anticipated as the number of hospitalizations continues to fall. * Poland will gradually lift lockdown measures starting from Sunday, the government said, as the nation prepares for a presidential election on May 10. * A popular line of toy figures in the Czech Republic have begun wearing face masks to raise funds to buy equipment for medical staff. AMERICAS * U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said House Democrats could not accept Senate Republicans' proposed emergency spending plan, saying it did not do enough to help hospitals or state and local governments. * A city government in central Argentina has dug around 250 graves, anticipating a death toll increase as a nationwide lockdown appears to be flattening the rise in new cases. * Nurses at a public hospital hit by Mexico's worst coronavirus outbreak were told by their managers not to wear protective masks at the start of the epidemic to avoid sowing panic among patients, nurses and other medical workers said. * Brazil likely has 12 times more cases than are being officially reported, with too little testing and long waits to confirm the results, according to a study.

ASIA AND THE PACIFIC * China approved early-stage human tests for two experimental vaccines as it battles to contain imported cases, especially from Russia. * Doctors say authorities in India's West Bengal state are slowing down detection with a cumbersome, bureaucratic testing process that puts health workers at risk. * Pakistan announced a two-week extension to the nationwide shutdown, but said some industries would reopen in phases. * Taiwan on Tuesday reported no new cases for the first time in more than a month, in the latest sign that its early prevention methods have paid off. * Malaysian authorities have begun using COVID-19 antibody rapid tests kits to supplement laboratory tests as the number of cases in the country grows, a senior health official said. * Kyrgyzstan extended the state of emergency in its two major cities and several districts until April 30. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * A first "solidarity flight" of medical supplies from the World Health Organization landed in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, for distribution in Africa. * Turkey passed a law that will allow the release of tens of thousands of prisoners to ease overcrowding in jails and protect detainees. * Bahrain has converted the car park of a military hospital into an intensive care unit for patients and plans to set up four more field ICUs. * Iran's death toll was approaching 4,700 on Tuesday, following eased restrictions on travel within provinces. * Iraq has suspended the licence of the Reuters news agency after it published a story saying the number of confirmed cases in the country was higher than officially reported. * Zimbabwe's president threatened 20 years in jail to the author of a fake statement that said the lockdown had been extended. * Sudan will impose a three-week lockdown on the capital Khartoum after 10 more cases were discovered on Monday. * Nigeria extended lockdowns in Lagos, Abuja and Ogun states for an additional 14 days. * Uganda extended its lockdown by an extra three weeks until May 5. ECONOMIC FALLOUT * World stocks gained after Chinese trade data came in better than expected and as some countries tried to restart their economies by partly lifting restrictions. * The global economy is expected to shrink by 3.0% this year which will be the steepest downturn since the Great Depression, the International Monetary Fund said. * The IMF said it would provide immediate debt relief to 25 member countries under its Catastrophe Containment and Relief Trust. * Major international creditors have agreed to suspend debt payments owed by the poorest countries this year, France's finance minister said on Tuesday. * A steep economic downturn and massive rescue spending will nearly quadruple the fiscal 2020 U.S. budget deficit to a record $3.8 trillion, a staggering 18.7% of U.S. economic output, a Washington-based watchdog said. * Britain's economy could shrink by 35% in the April-June period, and the unemployment rate could more than double to 10%, the country's independent budget forecasters said. * Kenya's parliament voted to lower the value-added tax rate to 14% from 16%, as a part of attempts to limit the impact of the coronavirus crisis. * Estimated global airline losses from the pandemic have climbed to $314 billion, 25% more than previously forecast. (Compiled by Sarah Morland and Milla Nissi; Editing by Arun Koyyur, Anil D'Silva and Tomasz Janowski)

