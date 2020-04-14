3 COVID-19 patients cured in Sangli

Three more COVID-19 patients here have been cured and were discharged from the hospital on Tuesday. According to District Collector Abhijeet Chaudhary, of 26 COVID-19 positive patients reported in the district, 25 have been cured and discharged.

Only one positive patient is admitted in the hospital whose condition, according to the authorities, is stable. According to the latest report, Maharashtra has reported 2,455 positive COVID-19 cases so far.

The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country is 10,815, including 9,279 active cases. So far, 1,189 patients have been cured and discharged while 353 deaths have been recorded, as per data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.