3 COVID-19 patients cured in Sangli

Three more COVID-19 patients here have been cured and were discharged from the hospital on Tuesday.

ANI | Sangli (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-04-2020 21:43 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 21:43 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Three more COVID-19 patients here have been cured and were discharged from the hospital on Tuesday. According to District Collector Abhijeet Chaudhary, of 26 COVID-19 positive patients reported in the district, 25 have been cured and discharged.

Only one positive patient is admitted in the hospital whose condition, according to the authorities, is stable. According to the latest report, Maharashtra has reported 2,455 positive COVID-19 cases so far.

The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country is 10,815, including 9,279 active cases. So far, 1,189 patients have been cured and discharged while 353 deaths have been recorded, as per data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

