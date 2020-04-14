Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fauci: May 1 target for reopening U.S. economy "overly optimistic" -AP

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-04-2020 23:28 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 22:16 IST
Fauci: May 1 target for reopening U.S. economy "overly optimistic" -AP
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The top U.S. infectious disease expert, Anthony Fauci, said on Tuesday that a May 1 target date for reopening the economy was "a bit overly optimistic," citing a lack of critical testing and tracing procedures.

"We have to have something in place that is efficient and that we can rely on, and we're not there yet," Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told The Associated Press in an interview. President Donald Trump's administration has recommended stay-at-home guidelines through April, and Trump himself has floated May 1 as a possible date to start reopening some areas.

The May 1 date may be "a bit overly optimistic," Fauci said. Fauci has said reopenings would have to be done on a rolling basis, from area to area, not all at once. Public health officials needed to be able to test for the virus quickly and to isolate new cases and track down new infections, before social distancing and other restrictions could be eased, he said.

Fauci, 79, who has become a trusted national figure during the coronavirus outbreak, also told the AP that the length of the daily White House coronavirus briefings was "really draining." Trump, who is running for re-election in November, has at times used the briefings to promote his role and attack political opponents. Monday's lasted 2-1/2 hours.

"If I had been able to just make a few comments and then go to work, that would have really been much better," Fauci told the AP. "It isn't the idea of being there and answering questions, which I really think is important for the American public. It's the amount of time."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

UK will recover quickly, strongly after COVID-19 crisis, says Sunak

UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak on Tuesday said he is confident that the countrys economy will bounce back quickly and strongly once the coronavirus pandemic has been brought under control and stressed that the economic impact of the crisis would...

NHL-NHL extends self-quarantine period through April amid coronavirus

The National Hockey League said on Tuesday that it had extended the self-quarantine recommendation for its players, coaches and staff by an additional 15 days through April 30 due to the coronavirus outbreak. The NHL advised its players to ...

Priest kills self after learning about lockdown extension

A 35-year-old man, who worked as a priest in suburban Kandivali, allegedly committed suicide on Tuesday afternoon, hours after learning that lockdown to contain coronavirus has been extended. The deceased was identified as Krishna Pujari, n...

LPL Spring Split finals to begin May 2

Chinas League of Legends Pro League LPL announced its playoff format and schedule Tuesday. The top two seeds receive byes to the April 26-27 semifinals, with the final taking place on May 2.All matches are a best-of-five format. The full sc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020