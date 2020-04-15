Left Menu
Development News Edition

Self-isolation drives children to move online, raising safety risks: UN

“Under the shadow of COVID-19, the lives of millions of children have temporarily shrunk to just their homes and their screens”, said Henrietta Fore, Executive Director of the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

UN | Updated: 15-04-2020 07:57 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 07:56 IST
Self-isolation drives children to move online, raising safety risks: UN
Spending more time on virtual platforms can leave children vulnerable to online sexual exploitation as predators capitalize on the COVID-19 pandemic.  Image Credit: Wikimedia

Self-isolation has driven more and more children to move online during the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to an unprecedented rise in screen time and raising safety risks for millions of young people, the UN said on Tuesday.

"School closures and strict containment measures mean more and more families are relying on technology and digital solutions to keep children learning, entertained and connected to the outside world, but not all children have the necessary knowledge, skills, and resources to keep themselves safe online", said Howard Taylor, Executive Director of the Global Partnership to End Violence against Children, a public-private collaboration between UN agencies, governments, industry, regional bodies, civil society, and others.

More than 1.5 billion children and young people have been affected by school closures worldwide. Many are online now taking classes and socializing.

"Under the shadow of COVID-19, the lives of millions of children have temporarily shrunk to just their homes and their screens", said Henrietta Fore, Executive Director of the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF).

Spending more time on virtual platforms can leave children vulnerable to online sexual exploitation as predators capitalize on the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We must help them navigate this new reality", she added.

Keeping kids safe online

The UN agency maintained that a lack of face-to-face contact with friends and partners may lead to heightened risk-taking, such as sending sexualized images. At the same time, increased and unstructured time online may also expose children to potentially harmful content as well as a greater risk of cyberbullying.

"We call on governments and industry to join forces to keep children and young people safe online through enhanced safety features and new tools to help parents and educators teach their children how to use the internet safely", spelled out the UNICEF chief.

Preliminary protection recommendations

UNICEF and partners, including the Global Partnership, International Telecommunication Union (ITU), the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and the World Health Organization (WHO), have released new guidance to mitigate potential risks.

Governments are asked to keep child protection services open and active during the pandemic and to train health, education and social service workers on the impacts that COVID-19 may have on their well-being, including increased online risks. Moreover, they are requested to step up awareness-raising and educational initiatives on cyber safety and to provide local helplines and hotlines.

Meanwhile, the information technology industry, including social networking platforms, is requested to enhance online platforms with more safety measures, especially while using virtual learning tools. They are also invited to promote and facilitate child safety referral services and helplines as well as help connect disadvantaged children in low-income households.

Schools are asked to update current safeguarding policies to reflect the new realities for children learning from home and ensure that they have continued access to school-based counseling services.

And parents are charged with making sure that their children's devices have the latest software updates and antivirus programs. They are also encouraged to speak to their children on how and with whom they are communicating online and to set new internet rules.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

Frozen 3 to get best storyline with a lavish wedding, What more you can see

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Top China official to HK says city's national security shortcomings need to be fixed

The top Chinese official in Hong Kong said efforts must be made as soon as possible to address the shortcomings in the islands legal system and enforcement mechanisms for safeguarding national security.Luo Huining, head of the Hong Kong Lia...

Japan urges citizens to limit movements to curb virus spread

Japans citizens should do everything in their power to limit interactions with others by 70 to curb the spread of the coronavirus, government spokesman Yoshihide Suga said on Wednesday.He said the government will consider the request from c...

Chinese ship returns to waters off Vietnam amid virus 'distraction' charges

A Chinese ship embroiled in a standoff with Vietnamese vessels last year has returned to waters near Vietnam as the United States accused China of pushing its presence in the South China Sea while other claimants are pre-occupied with the c...

UPDATE 6-New York City posts sharp spike in coronavirus deaths after untested victims added

New York City, the hardest hit U.S. city in the coronavirus pandemic, revised its official COVID-19 death toll sharply higher to more than 10,000 on Tuesday, to include victims presumed to have perished from the lung disease but never teste...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020