Swedish spring mini-budget promises SEK 100 bln to fight coronavirus crisis

Sweden will spend more than 100 billion Swedish crowns ($10 billion) in its spring mini-budget to fight the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, which has shut down much of the economy, Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Wednesday. "The measures will give greater security, for those who have been hit by the crisis by limiting the spread of the infection, limit the consequences for companies and jobs and at the same time give economic security and the chance for a new start for those who become unemployed," Andersson said in a statement.

Many of Sweden's businesses have closed as a result of the outbreak though Sweden has opted not to embrace a total social lockdown. Nevertheless, Andersson has previously forecast the economy would contract around 4% this year. All the measures had been previously announced.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.