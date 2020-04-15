Left Menu
Development News Edition

Swedish spring budget pledges SEK 100 bln to fight coronavirus crisis

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 15-04-2020 14:58 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 14:00 IST
Swedish spring budget pledges SEK 100 bln to fight coronavirus crisis
Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson (File photo) Image Credit: Twitter(@finansmaggan)

Sweden will spend more than 100 billion Swedish crowns ($10 billion) in its spring budget to fight the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, which has shut down much of the economy, Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Wednesday. Many of Sweden's businesses have closed as a result of the outbreak and thousands of workers have been sent home.

Sweden, in contrast to many other countries, has not opted for a total social lockdown, but Andersson still forecasts the economy would contract around 4% this year. The government had already announced a raft of measures - brought together in the budget including subsidies for shorter working hours, tax rebates, loan guarantees and easier rules for claiming benefits, all to soften the blow from the virus outbreak.

"The measures we have presented are unprecedented in Swedish history," Andersson told a news conference. "We have a very good starting position with the lowest government debt since 1977." The government also sketched out a more negative scenario in which the effects of the virus outbreak would be more long-lasting.

In that scenario, the economy would contract 10% this year with unemployment rising to 13.5% and the government's budget deficit sliding to 9% of GDP. Public sector debt would rise to more than 50% of GDP from the current 35%. The downturn this year is expected to be nearly as deep as during the global financial crisis of 2007-2009. Sweden's economy in 2009 shrank 4.2%, the biggest decline in more than 50 years.

In its most recent forecast, the International Monetary Fund said it expects the global economy to contract 3% this year.

In addition, the government has also promised local authorities around 22 billion crowns to meet extra healthcare and other costs. "The measures will give greater security, for those who have been hit by the crisis by limiting the spread of the infection, limit the consequences for companies and jobs and at the same time give economic security and the chance for a new start for those who become unemployed," Andersson said in a statement. The loans and guarantees on offer are worth 550-600 billion crowns, the government has said.

The central bank has also poured money into the financial system, offering 500 billion crowns in loans to companies via banks and boosting its purchases of securities by 300 billion crowns.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Indoco sends 11 lakh Paracetamol pills to Britain to battle COVID-19

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: Pompeo says China did not give Americans access when needed the most

China did not give Americans access when it was needed the most in the beginning, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said, demanding answers and transparency from Beijing over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Pompeo also critici...

29 killed in two attacks in restive eastern

Twenty-nine people have been killed in two attacks in eastern DR Congo, a region in the grip of militia violence, officials said WednesdayCODECO assailants attacked the people of the village of Koli while they were asleep, killing 22 civili...

Lockdown 2.0: Money and jobs gone, stranded migrants desperate to return home

Migrant labourers who leave their villages in search of work during non-agricultural months are stranded in cities across India, leaving their families fearful that their harvest-ready crops will wither and die on the stalks and push them d...

MP govt to deposit Rs 1,000 in migrant labourers' accounts: Shivraj Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday announced that Rs 1,000 would be credited in the accounts of the migrant labourers who are stranded in other states, amid the nationwide lockdown enforced to contain the sprea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020