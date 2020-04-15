Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID cases rise to 190 in Haryana

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-04-2020 15:04 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 14:31 IST
COVID cases rise to 190 in Haryana
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Coronavirus cases in Haryana rose to 190 on Wednesday, with six more persons testing positive for infection in various parts of the state. Worst-hit district Nuh reported three fresh cases while Panipat, Panchkula and Sonipat each reporting one new case.

Out of total 190 positive cases, the total number of active cases in the state is 146, with 42 patients getting cured and discharged, said the state health department's daily bulletin, the state has recorded two COVID-19 related deaths. As many as 7,098 samples have been tested so far, out of which 5,291 have tested negative. Reports of 1,617 samples, however, are awaited.

Among the total coronavirus cases reported in Haryana, 10 are foreign nationals while 64 are from other states, as per the bulletin. The worst affected districts of the state with maximum number of positive cases are Nuh (48), Gurugram (32), Faridabad (33) and Palwal (29).

Bhiwani, Jind, Hisar, Kaithal and Kurukshetra have so far reported two cases each while Rohtak district has only one coronavirus case. Health Minister Anil Vij has been saying that the spike in corona-positive cases was due to a number of Tablighi Jamaat members testing positive.

On Tuesday, he had said 110 of the Jamaat members had tested positive.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Indoco sends 11 lakh Paracetamol pills to Britain to battle COVID-19

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor turn into 'The Simpsons'

Sharing a picture featuring himself and his sister Anshula Kapoor as The Simpsons characters, actor Arjun Kapoor on Wednesday said that he is eagerly waiting for the new season of the popular sitcom. In the picture, the cartoon version of t...

Coronavirus: Pompeo says China did not give Americans access when needed the most

China did not give Americans access when it was needed the most in the beginning, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said, demanding answers and transparency from Beijing over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Pompeo also critici...

29 killed in two attacks in restive eastern

Twenty-nine people have been killed in two attacks in eastern DR Congo, a region in the grip of militia violence, officials said WednesdayCODECO assailants attacked the people of the village of Koli while they were asleep, killing 22 civili...

Lockdown 2.0: Money and jobs gone, stranded migrants desperate to return home

Migrant labourers who leave their villages in search of work during non-agricultural months are stranded in cities across India, leaving their families fearful that their harvest-ready crops will wither and die on the stalks and push them d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020