COVID cases rise to 190 in Haryana

Coronavirus cases in Haryana rose to 190 on Wednesday, with six more persons testing positive for infection in various parts of the state. Worst-hit district Nuh reported three fresh cases while Panipat, Panchkula and Sonipat each reporting one new case.

Out of total 190 positive cases, the total number of active cases in the state is 146, with 42 patients getting cured and discharged, said the state health department's daily bulletin, the state has recorded two COVID-19 related deaths. As many as 7,098 samples have been tested so far, out of which 5,291 have tested negative. Reports of 1,617 samples, however, are awaited.

Among the total coronavirus cases reported in Haryana, 10 are foreign nationals while 64 are from other states, as per the bulletin. The worst affected districts of the state with maximum number of positive cases are Nuh (48), Gurugram (32), Faridabad (33) and Palwal (29).

Bhiwani, Jind, Hisar, Kaithal and Kurukshetra have so far reported two cases each while Rohtak district has only one coronavirus case. Health Minister Anil Vij has been saying that the spike in corona-positive cases was due to a number of Tablighi Jamaat members testing positive.

On Tuesday, he had said 110 of the Jamaat members had tested positive.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

