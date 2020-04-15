No COVID-19 symptoms found in Gujarat CM
Medical experts on Wednesday confirmed that Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has no coronavirus symptoms and he is fit and fine.ANI | Gandhinagar (Gujarat) | Updated: 15-04-2020 14:45 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 14:45 IST
Medical experts on Wednesday confirmed that Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has no coronavirus symptoms and he is fit and fine. Dr Atul Patel and Dr RK Patel examined the Chief Minister for symptoms of the virus.
"Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani is fit and fine. Medical experts Dr Atul Patel and Dr RK Patel tested him and have confirmed that the Chief Minister is fine," Ashwani Kumar, Secretary to the Chief Minister, told ANI. Rupani was examined for COVID-19 symptoms, after a local Congress MLA, who attended a high-level meeting called by the Gujarat Chief Minister, tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday.
As a precautionary measure, the Gujarat Chief Minister will remain indoors and handle all tasks through video conferencing and telephonic conversation. Also, no outsider will be allowed inside the Chief Minister's residence in Gandhinagar, Kumar said. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Vijay Rupani
- Gujarat
- Ashwani Kumar
- CM
- MLA
- Gandhinagar
ALSO READ
Gujarat residents attended Nizamuddin event, probe ordered
Probe ordered to identify Gujarat residents who attended Islamic gathering in Delhi linked to COVID-19 spread: Official.
COVID-19: Gujarat residents attended Delhi meet; probe ordered
Gujarat's COVID-19 tally rises to 74, two more discharged
Gujarat HC issues notice to state, Centre over Nizamuddin congregation which turned out to be coronavirus hotspot.