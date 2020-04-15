No COVID-19 symptoms found in Gujarat CM

Medical experts on Wednesday confirmed that Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has no coronavirus symptoms and he is fit and fine. Dr Atul Patel and Dr RK Patel examined the Chief Minister for symptoms of the virus.

"Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani is fit and fine. Medical experts Dr Atul Patel and Dr RK Patel tested him and have confirmed that the Chief Minister is fine," Ashwani Kumar, Secretary to the Chief Minister, told ANI. Rupani was examined for COVID-19 symptoms, after a local Congress MLA, who attended a high-level meeting called by the Gujarat Chief Minister, tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday.

As a precautionary measure, the Gujarat Chief Minister will remain indoors and handle all tasks through video conferencing and telephonic conversation. Also, no outsider will be allowed inside the Chief Minister's residence in Gandhinagar, Kumar said. (ANI)

