Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britain promises more nursing home virus tests

PTI | London | Updated: 15-04-2020 14:49 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 14:49 IST
Britain promises more nursing home virus tests

The British government is promising to test thousands of nursing home residents and staff for the new coronavirus, as it faces criticism for failing to count care-home deaths in its tally of victims. The government says it will begin to routinely test care workers and will also test any residents who show symptoms.

Currently only the first five symptomatic residents of a home are tested to determine whether there is an outbreak. British officials are under fire for failing to conduct more tests for COVID-19.

The government has promised to change that and has set a target of 100,000 tests a day by the end of April, a more than five-fold increase. Charities have accused the government of treating elderly people like they don't matter, and social-care operators say the new coronavirus is causing “devastation” in the country's nursing homes.

Official statistics showed Tuesday that 15 per cent more people with COVID-19 have died than were recorded in the UK government's daily tally of hospital deaths — including hundreds in care homes..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Indoco sends 11 lakh Paracetamol pills to Britain to battle COVID-19

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Migrants' protest: Man held for offensive social media posts

A Navi Mumbai resident was arrested early Wednesday for posting messages on his social media accounts which allegedly led to hundreds of migrant workers, stuck in Mumbai due to the lockdown, gathering near suburban Bandra station on Tuesday...

Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor turn into 'The Simpsons'

Sharing a picture featuring himself and his sister Anshula Kapoor as The Simpsons characters, actor Arjun Kapoor on Wednesday said that he is eagerly waiting for the new season of the popular sitcom. In the picture, the cartoon version of t...

Coronavirus: Pompeo says China did not give Americans access when needed the most

China did not give Americans access when it was needed the most in the beginning, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said, demanding answers and transparency from Beijing over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Pompeo also critici...

29 killed in two attacks in restive eastern

Twenty-nine people have been killed in two attacks in eastern DR Congo, a region in the grip of militia violence, officials said WednesdayCODECO assailants attacked the people of the village of Koli while they were asleep, killing 22 civili...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020