Germany to extend coronavirus border controls by 20 days - Bild

Germany plans to extend its border controls, introduced last month to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, by 20 days, Bild newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing security sources.

Chancellor Angela Merkel is to hold a video conference with the leaders of Germany's 16 states later on Wednesday to try to decide whether to relax any of the restrictions imposed in March as there is some improvement in the spread of the epidemic.

