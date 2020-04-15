EU "deeply regrets" Trump's cut to WHO funding, says unjustified

EU "deeply regrets" Trump's cut to WHO funding, says unjustifiedReuters | Brussels | Updated: 15-04-2020 16:31 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 15:56 IST
The European Union joined the worldwide condemnation of U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to halt funding to the World Health Organization, saying on Wednesday it was unjustified during the coronavirus pandemic.
"Deeply regret U.S. decision to suspend funding to WHO. There is no reason justifying this move at a moment when their efforts are needed more than ever," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Twitter.
The United States is the WHO's biggest overall donor.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Donald Trump
- World Health Organization
- European Union
- Josep Borrell
ALSO READ
PM Modi, US President Donald Trump have telephonic conversation on fight against COVID-19
PM Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump have telephonic conversation on fight against COVID-19.
Indo-US partnership is stronger than ever:PM Modi after US Prez Donald Trump thanks India for HCQ decision.
Donald Trump tears into 'China-centric' WHO, considers withholding US funding
Donald Trump tears into 'China-centric' WHO, considers withholding US funding