EU "deeply regrets" Trump's cut to WHO funding, says unjustified

The European Union joined the worldwide condemnation of U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to halt funding to the World Health Organization, saying on Wednesday it was unjustified during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Deeply regret U.S. decision to suspend funding to WHO. There is no reason justifying this move at a moment when their efforts are needed more than ever," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Twitter.

The United States is the WHO's biggest overall donor.

