Left Menu
Development News Edition

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2020 16:18 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 16:18 IST
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Facing attacks at home, Trump targets WHO

U.S. President Donald Trump has momentarily managed to deflect domestic criticism of his handling of the coronavirus crisis by announcing a suspension of U.S. funds to the World Health Organization. He accused the agency of promoting China's "disinformation" and so leading to a wider outbreak than would have otherwise occurred - an accusation WHO rejects. Outside the United States, the move drew condemnation and concern that it would hold back efforts to tame the pandemic - even from those who are critical of the WHO's track record. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said his country was not going to follow suit and, as he put it, throw the baby out with the bathwater.

(Open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in a separate browser for an interactive graphic to track the global spread.) Debt holiday

Big lender nations will later on Wednesday confirm they are relieving the world's poorest countries of debt payments this year to help them deal with the pandemic. Finance officials from the United States, China and other Group of 20 major economies will meet online to finalize an agreement for some 76 countries, including 40 in sub-Saharan Africa, to have debt payments worth a combined $20 billion suspended by official and private creditors.

Debt relief campaigners welcomed the move as a step forward but appealed for rich nations to go further and cancel the debt outright. Ahead of the coronavirus curve

South Korea, among the first countries to bring a major coronavirus outbreak under control, is now taking steps to control the disease well into the future, relying heavily on technology and its hyper-connected society. Tools deployed will include a smartphone tracking app for new airport arrivals; a so-called "smart city" database of thousands of people infected by the new coronavirus and their contacts; and electronic bracelets that track people breaking quarantine laws.

"We are in a lengthy tug of war with the coronavirus," Health Minister Park Neung-hoo said, adding the battle could last months or even years. The effort is being closely watched elsewhere - not least because of the privacy questions it raises.

Merkel consults Unlike Trump who this week declared his authority "total", German Chancellor Angela Merkel seems to accept that decision-making must be shared in a federal republic. She will on Wednesday consult with the premiers of the regional Bundeslaender on when and how Europe's top economy can start easing some of its restrictions.

Stay off Zoom, Google Hangouts, StanChart chief tells staff Standard Chartered Chief Executive Officer Bill Winters told managers in a memo last week not to use Zoom Video during the coronavirus pandemic due to cybersecurity concerns, becoming the first global bank to make such a directive.

He also warned against using Alphabet Inc's Google Hangouts platform for virtual gatherings. Neither service has the level of encryption included in rival platforms offered by the likes of Cisco Systems, Microsoft Corp or Blue Jeans Network, industry experts said.

An online training session hosted by Scottish Swimming is among the latest victims of a so-called "zoom-bombing" incident. New Zealand PM takes a paycut

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, government ministers and public service chief executives will take a 20% pay cut for the next six months to help mitigate the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. "This is where we can take action and that is why we have," Ardern said.

(For a selection of updated, curated coronavirus coverage, click: https://www.reuters.com/live-events/coronavirus-6-id2921484) (Compiled by Mark John and Karishma Singh)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

Indoco sends 11 lakh Paracetamol pills to Britain to battle COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Sport must wait for some months, time not ideal: medical experts

Forced out of grounds, tracks and courts by the COVID-19 pandemic, sports events may help in the long run, but medical experts on Wednesday warned that resuming anything this year could mean putting lives at risk. When sporting events do ev...

Low-key affair on 73rd Himachal Day as CM unfurls Tricolour in Shimla

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur unfurled the national flag at the Ridge in Shimla marking the 73rd Himachal Day on Wednesday in a low-key affair amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The celebrations were modest as Thakur presided over...

Checking of movement passes causes traffic snarl in Jammu amid lockdown

A traffic snarl was witnessed at Vikram chowk in the heart of the city for the first time in a month on Wednesday as the second phase of ongoing lockdown to combat COVID-19 commenced across the country. The traffic jam was caused as the pol...

Drugs, cattle smuggling along Pak, Bangla borders continue amid COVID-19 lockdown: Data

The nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 may have brought many businesses to a grinding halt, but smuggling of drugs and fake Indian currency notes across the Bangladesh and Pakistan borders is continuing unabated, albeit in m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020