Germany to extend coronavirus lockdown until May 3 - draft

Germany wants to extend social distancing rules by an additional two weeks until May 3, according to a draft proposal agreed between Chancellor Angela Merkel and the governors of the country's 16 states seen by Reuters.

The proposals include reopening schools gradually starting May 4, with priority given to primary and secondary pupils in final years, while daycare centers will remain shut. Schools must prepare a hygiene plan before they reopen their doors.

Religious gatherings will remain banned while some retailers will be allowed to open.

