NITI Aayog and EAC-PM Chairman to take salary cut of 30% for a year
The money will be contributed to the PM Citizens' Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situation (PM Cares) fund.Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2020 17:24 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 17:24 IST
In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and to shore up the government's efforts to battle the national crisis, Vice Chairman and Members of NITI Aayog and Chairman, EAC-PM have voluntarily decided to take a salary cut of 30% for a year.
The money will be contributed to the PM Citizens' Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situation (PM Cares) fund.
(With Inputs from PIB)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- NITI Aayog
- PM Cares
- Covid-19
- pandemic
ALSO READ
India well prepared, coronavirus impact will be 'much smaller and manageable': Niti Aayog member
Lockdown not to impact farmers due to govt measures: Niti Aayog member
Lockdown not to impact farmers due to govt measures: Niti Aayog member
'NITI Aayog has analysed COVID-19 pandemic from all directions'
Aarogya Setu becomes world fastest app to reach 50 mn download: Niti Aayog CEO