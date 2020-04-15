Left Menu
NITI Aayog and EAC-PM Chairman to take salary cut of 30% for a year

The money will be contributed to the PM Citizens' Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situation (PM Cares) fund.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2020 17:24 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 17:24 IST
The money will be contributed to the PM Citizens' Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situation (PM Cares) fund. Image Credit: ANI

In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and to shore up the government's efforts to battle the national crisis, Vice Chairman and Members of NITI Aayog and Chairman, EAC-PM have voluntarily decided to take a salary cut of 30% for a year.

(With Inputs from PIB)

