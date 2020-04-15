Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-IPL postponed indefinitely, BCCI searches for new window

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2020 19:00 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 18:29 IST
Cricket-IPL postponed indefinitely, BCCI searches for new window
BCCI logo Image Credit: ANI

This year's Indian Premier League (IPL) has been postponed indefinitely following the COVID-19 pandemic, key franchise officials told Reuters on Wednesday.

Originally scheduled to begin on March 29, the eight-team league was initially suspended until Wednesday even as India entered a three-week lockdown last month. After the lockdown was extended on Tuesday until at least May 3, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officials held a teleconference before informing the franchises about a further delay.

"Well, all we know is that it has been shifted indefinitely and BCCI is working on a window in the future," Delhi Capitals chief executive Dheeraj Malhotra told Reuters. BCCI has yet to make an official announcement but the CEO of another franchise confirmed the decision.

"We have been informed about it being postponed indefinitely, but we're still waiting for an email from the board with details," the official said, requesting anonymity. IPL governing council chairman Brijesh Patel did not answer calls from Reuters on Tuesday and Wednesday to elaborate on the league's future plans.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had earlier acknowledged the difficulty in hosting the tournament amid lockdown with travel and other restrictions due to the global health crisis. "At the present moment, we can't say anything," the former India captain told New Indian Express newspaper at the weekend.

"Where will you get players from, where do players travel? It's just simple commonsense that at the moment nothing is in favor of any kind of sport anywhere in the world, forget IPL." Local media speculated on a possible window in September-October, before this year's Twenty20 World Cup in Australia.

The uncertainty around this year's edition of the IPL is a big setback, particularly for the 62 cricketers bought for a collective $18.34 million at the players' auction in December. Australian Pat Cummins became IPL's most expensive overseas buy ever when the Kolkata Knight Riders paid a staggering $2.18 million for the fast bowler in the auction in Kolkata.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

PGIM MF donates Rs 20 lakh to make indigenous ventilators amid coronavirus pandemic

PGIM India Mutual Fund on Wednesday said it has donated Rs 20 lakh to Project Breath of Hope, a unique collaborative effort led by Kerala government to design and produce fully indigenous mechanical ventilators at the cost of just Rs 15,000...

Indian begins export of major farm items amid COVID-19 lockdown: Govt

India has started export of major farm products such as rice, meat, dairy and processed food items after the government stepped in to resolve the issues related to transportation and packaging in the wake of COVID-19 lockdown. The Union Agr...

Gauteng remains epicenter of COVID-19 with 909 confirmed cases

Gauteng remains the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country - with the total number of confirmed cases pegged at 909.Johannesburg has 551 cases, Tshwane has 100, the West Rand has 35 cases, Sedibeng has 9 confirmed cases and Ekurh...

IMF, World Bank leaders praise G20 debt relief initiative

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and World Bank David Malpass on Wednesday praised a new G20 debt relief agreement that suspends bilateral debt servbice payments by poor countries.A source familiar with a G...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020