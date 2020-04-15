England's hospital COVID-19 death toll rises by 651 to 11,656

The death toll from COVID-19 in English hospitals rose 651 to 11,656, the national health service said. Twenty of the 651 patients (aged between 20 and 101) had no known underlying health condition.

The official British death toll is the fifth-highest globally after the United States, Italy, Spain and France. Scientists and opposition leaders have said they fear the United Kingdom could be the worst hit country in Europe. The COVID-19 death toll in hospitals across the United Kingdom rose to 12,107 as of 1600 GMT on April 13, up by 778 on the day before, the health ministry said on Tuesday.

