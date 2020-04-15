Putin offers extra 200 bln rbls to Russian regions amid coronavirus

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russian regions would receive an additional 200 billion roubles ($2.7 billion) as a relief measure amid the new coronavirus outbreak.

Russian airlines will also get additional support - more than 23 billion roubles, Putin told a government meeting. ($1 = 74.6280 roubles)

