Putin offers extra 200 bln rbls to Russian regions amid coronavirus

Putin offers extra 200 bln rbls to Russian regions amid coronavirusReuters | Moscow | Updated: 15-04-2020 19:02 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 19:02 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russian regions would receive an additional 200 billion roubles ($2.7 billion) as a relief measure amid the new coronavirus outbreak.
Russian airlines will also get additional support - more than 23 billion roubles, Putin told a government meeting. ($1 = 74.6280 roubles)
