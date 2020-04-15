Left Menu
date 2020-04-15

Gauteng remains epicenter of COVID-19 with 909 confirmed cases

Johannesburg has 551 cases, Tshwane has 100, the West Rand has 35 cases, Sedibeng has 9 confirmed cases and Ekurhuleni has 148 confirmed cases.

Gauteng remains epicenter of COVID-19 with 909 confirmed cases
While there are 62 people currently hospitalized in various Gauteng health facilities, the provincial Health Department said it is encouraged that most COVID-19 cases have not needed hospitalization. Image Credit: ANI

Gauteng remains the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country - with the total number of confirmed cases pegged at 909.

Johannesburg has 551 cases, Tshwane has 100, the West Rand has 35 cases, Sedibeng has 9 confirmed cases and Ekurhuleni has 148 confirmed cases. There are 66 that are unallocated.

While there are 62 people currently hospitalized in various Gauteng health facilities, the provincial Health Department said it is encouraged that most COVID-19 cases have not needed hospitalization.

"Out of the people that were confirmed positive, there are 399 recoveries in the province. The department is also happy to report that out of 5 625 contacts, 1694 have been discharged and have now been cleared," the Gauteng Department of Health said in a statement.

Yesterday South Africa received medical supplies from China to help combat the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

Items donated include 11 000 N95 masks, 50 000 surgical masks, 3 000 sets of protective suits, 500 portable infra-red thermometers, 3 000 goggles, 11 000 pairs of surgical gloves and 11 000 pairs of medical shoe covers.

Welcoming the donation at a briefing on Tuesday, the Health Minister said the medical equipment will go a long way to protect healthcare workers at the frontline of the country's fight against Coronavirus.

Another batch of medical supplies for donation is being assembled in Shanghai, China, for collection by chartered South African aircraft. This next batch of donations is set to arrive in South Africa during the course of this week.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

