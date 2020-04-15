Left Menu
Development News Edition

Qatar illegally expels workers during coronavirus outbreak - Amnesty

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 15-04-2020 20:30 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 20:30 IST
Qatar illegally expels workers during coronavirus outbreak - Amnesty

Qatar detained dozens of migrant workers and expelled them last month after telling them they were being taken to be tested for the new coronavirus, the human rights group Amnesty International said on Wednesday. As coronavirus spreads through the six countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council, where over 18,000 cases of the virus have been reported, rights groups are urging governments to protect millions of vulnerable, low-paid migrant workers.

Twenty Nepali men were quoted by Amnesty as saying Qatari police had on March 12 and 13 apprehended hundreds of migrant workers on the street, then held them in detention for several days. They were then flown to Nepal. The government told Amnesty that, while inspecting Doha's Industrial Area, officials "uncovered individuals engaged in illegal and illicit activity".

"This included the manufacture and sale of banned and prohibited substances, along with the sale of dangerous food goods that could seriously threaten the health of people if consumed," Amnesty quoted the government as saying. One of the Nepalis told the London-based rights group:

"The jail was full of people. We were given one piece of bread each day, which was not enough. All the people were fed in a group, with food lying on plastic on the floor." Only three men said they had had their temperature checked while in detention, but most said they had been checked before flying out of Qatar.

The Qatari government's communications office had not responded five hours after a Reuters request for comment, except to say it expected to issue a statement later. Amnesty said all the workers had left Qatar without receiving salaries owed or end-of-service benefits.

Low-paid migrant workers in the wealthy oil states often have large, high-interest debts from costs accrued in securing work, rights groups say. Such workers are vulnerable to the spread of the virus because they commonly live in crowded labour camps, where one room can sleep about a dozen workers, or share housing with many others in densely populated districts. Many have lost jobs and may not have good access to healthcare.

Gulf countries have put some of these congested areas, including Doha's Industrial Zone, in total lockdown. (Writing by Lisa Barrington Additional reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

No bail for PMC Bank scam accused

A court here on Wednesday rejected a temporary bail plea of former Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative PMC Bank director Jasvinder Singh Banwait. Banwait was arrested in March by the Economic Offences Wing EOW of the Mumbai Police in connect...

Military sees no quick exit from 'new world' of coronavirus

The US military is bracing for a months-long struggle against the coronavirus, looking for novel ways to maintain a defensive crouch that sustains troops health without breaking their morale while still protecting the nation. Unlike talk i...

UK fashion retailers Oasis, Warehouse fall into administration

British fashion retailers Oasis and Warehouse have fallen into administration, joining a growing list of store groups pushed over the edge by the coronavirus emergency.Deloitte, appointed as administrator on Wednesday, said that 202 of the ...

Apple launches new iPhone SE starting at $399

Apple on Wednesday launched a new iPhone aimed at the budget-minded, aiming to fill a gap in its lineup ahead of upgrading its flagship handsetThe updated iPhone SE will start at 399, or less than half the price of its leading flagship devi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020