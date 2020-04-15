Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazil health official quits, Bolsonaro expected to fire minister

Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2020 22:07 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 22:07 IST
Brazil health official quits, Bolsonaro expected to fire minister

A senior Brazilian health official resigned on Wednesday as expectations mounted that President Jair Bolsonaro would soon fire his health minister over disagreements on how to handle the coronavirus outbreak spreading across the country. The Health Ministry confirmed the resignation of Wanderson de Oliveira, secretary of health vigilance, who had been leading the fight against the epidemic. In a note to his team seen by Reuters, Oliveira said his boss, Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta would likely be fired "in coming hours or days."

Mandetta told his aides on Tuesday evening that Bolsonaro is likely to fire him this week, according to two people familiar with the matter. The minister told his team he planned to remain in the job until Bolsonaro had chosen his replacement, according to the sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. Bolsonaro and Mandetta have been at odds over the handling of the coronavirus epidemic for weeks, as the president played down the gravity of the outbreak, touted unproven drugs and attacked governors over lockdown orders.

Mandetta emerged from relative obscurity with technocratic daily briefings presenting the latest science, stressing the need for social distancing measures and earning praise from across the political spectrum. The health ministry's response to the epidemic was rated "good" or "great" by 76% of Brazilians surveyed by pollster Datafolha this month. Bolsonaro got the same answers from just 33% of those surveyed.

More than 1,500 people have died of COVID-19 in Brazil, out of more than 25,000 confirmed cases of the respiratory disease. After dodging what many expected would be a firing last week, Mandetta added to tensions in a Sunday TV interview. He urged the government to speak with a unified voice, effectively calling out Bolsonaro for downplaying the threat ahead of what may be the two toughest months for the outbreak.

Vice President Hamilton Mourao said on Tuesday that Mandetta had "crossed the line", but suggested he should not be removed immediately from office. After days without commenting on Mandetta, Bolsonaro told supporters on his arrival to the presidential palace that he expected to "sort out the health situation," without making a direct reference to his minister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

South African watchdog sends mask manufacturer to court for suspected price-gouging

A company believed to have hiked the price of face masks by 500 during the coronavirus epidemic has been sent to a South African court, and more prosecutions for suspected price gouging will follow, the competition watchdog said on Wednesda...

AfDB’s SEFA approves $760,000 grant to develop small renewable energy projects

The African Development Bank-managed Sustainable Energy Fund for Africa SEFA, has approved a 760,000 grant to Empower New Energy AS EmNEW, to develop at least eight small renewable energy projects with capacity ranging from1-10 MW, towards ...

Rajasthan: Industrial units in rural areas to operate from Apr 21

The Rajasthan government has allowed industrial units in rural areas to operate from April 21 in a modified lockdown which will be implemented in a phased manner. According to a government release, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the indu...

US STOCKS-Wall St slides on gloomy economic data, bank earnings

The SP 500 recoiled from a four-week high on Wednesday, as dire forecasts for the worst economic downturn since the Great Depression were strengthened by a crash in business activity and dismal first-quarter earnings reports.The SP energy s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020