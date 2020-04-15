Left Menu
23 new COVID-19 cases in Andhra

Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday reported 23 new coronavirus positive cases, taking the State's count of virus-infected cases to 525, said the Health Department.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 15-04-2020 22:43 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 22:43 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday reported 23 new coronavirus positive cases, taking the State's count of virus-infected cases to 525, said the Health Department. With three new deaths, the total number of fatalities in the State has reached 14. Among the three deceased, two were male patients and one was female.

Out of 23 COVID-19 positive cases reported today, Kurnool has the highest number of infected people at 13, followed by Guntur (4), Kadapa (3), Nellore (2) and Anantapuram (1). Four patients in Visakhapatnam district got discharged from the hospital today, taking the total number of discharged patients in the State to 20.

India's count of positive COVID-19 cases has risen to 11,933, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday. (ANI)

