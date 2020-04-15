Left Menu
Two persons recover from COVID-19 in Assam

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 15-04-2020 22:49 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 22:49 IST
Two COVID-19 patients were released from hospital on Wednesday as they recovered from coronavirus, Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. Two males, aged 55 and 46-year-old respectively, who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin in Delhi, and hailing from Morigaon district were released from the Sonapur district hospital this evening, the minister said at a press conference.

The duo had tested negative twice after tests were conducted following 14 days of treatment on April 13 and 14. Mandatory chest X-ray was conducted and the doctors certified that they have no symptoms of cough and cold, Sarma said.

According to WHO guidelines, the recovered persons must stay in isolation for the next 14 days and the government will keep them in the guest house of Hindustan Paper Corporation at Jagiroad, he said. Another positive person from Morigaon tested negative on April 13 but was found positive on Tuesday and so further repeat tests will be conducted on him again, the minister said.

Three more persons being treated in Goalpara Civil Hospital are expected to be released on Thursday, he added. With the release of these two persons, 29 others from the state are currently undergoing treatment in different hospitals and one person died while another from Nagaland tested COVID-19 positive at Guwahati Medical College Hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment.

A woman, wife of a COVID-19 patient, who attended both the congregation at Nizamuddin in Delhi and Athgaon Kabristan Masjid in Guwahati, tested positive on Tuesday night taking the total to 32, including one dead, in the state. The 25-year old woman from Dhubri, mother of three minor children, tested positive at Barpeta Medical College Hospital, and was shifted to Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital in Guwahati where her husband is also being treated, Sarma said.

The children, however, tested negative, he added. The condition of all positive cases, except a cancer patient, who was the first to test positive in Silchar, are stable and they would be gradually released, if their condition do not deteriorate, he said.

"We expect the cases related to the Nizamuddin event to close by April 20 as all those who attended have been either quarantined or isolated", he said. Thirty one of the 32 patients in the state are connected with the Jamaat event.

The minister said that 50,000 PPEs are being imported from China directly by the state government. "We already have one lakh PPEs and with the arrival of this consignment, we will be nearer to our target of two lakh at which it will be capped", Sarma said.

Golaghat district has reported the highest of nine cases, followed by four each from Goalpara, Nalbari Morigaon and Dhubri, two from Silchar, one each from Hailakandi, Kamrup (M), Kamrup, Lakhimpur and South Salmara..

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

