Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Don't go to the ER': how a New York pediatrician is dealing with the coronavirus outbreak

Reuters | New York | Updated: 15-04-2020 23:30 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 23:30 IST
'Don't go to the ER': how a New York pediatrician is dealing with the coronavirus outbreak

When a 3-year-old patient of New York pediatrician Dr. Greg Gulbransen dislocated her arm, he told her parents not to take her to the emergency care center, fearing that could put the family at risk of contracting COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. Instead, he said, he met them on their front lawn, where he popped the girl's joint back in.

"It is a very easy thing to do, but it made a huge difference for them," he said. Gulbransen has had to rethink how he runs his pediatric practice on Long Island since the coronavirus crisis started.

"We're in the heart of the storm," said Gulbransen. His practice remains open and now also welcomes some non-pediatric patients who have had trouble being seen by a doctor. He said his practice has been physically rearranged to keep sick patients away from those who are well.

Other recent adjustments include doing telemedicine, although he is unsure how insurance reimbursements will work with such consultations. He said he was worried about his pediatric patients picking up on their parents' anxieties, as well as the health and financial welfare of his staff.

"The anxiety level is palpable," said Gulbransen. "But it's a privilege," he said, adding, "you're here for your patients. You gotta push and do whatever it takes."

New York state, the epicenter of the pandemic in the United States, had a coronavirus death toll exceeding 10,000 as of Tuesday, out of more than 28,000 across the country. The disease looks different in children than it tends to with adults, said Gulbransen.

"We had a 6-week-old with COVID, and really (the infant had) no other symptom than a runny nose," said Gulbransen. He has also treated "quite a few toddlers and plenty of schoolage children," who were all doing well.

Cases of the illness involving children are "dwarfed by adult cases, although some of the (child) cases can be quite severe," according to Dr. Lorry Rubin, director of pediatric infectious diseases at Cohen Children's Medical Center, part of the Northwell Health network. Sometimes previously healthy children, often adolescents, develop pneumonia "and that can be severe and possibly lead to them needing oxygen or ventilatory support," Rubin said.

Still, most pediatric COVID-19 patients do well. Rubin said he was aware of only one child who had died, who also had a terminal congenital illness. Among infants under 60 days old in whom COVID had been detected, "all of them have done quite well," he added. "The frequency of pediatric illness requiring hospitalization is low," Rubin said. "No question, it's not as bad in children and less common than in adults."

But with New York's healthcare system at full throttle treating coronavirus patients, Gulbransen wants to take no risks. His motto is: "Whatever you do, don't send someone from this office to the ER."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

JSPL bags export order to supply 12,000 tonnes of rail blooms to France

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. coronavirus deaths approach 30,000 - Reuters tally

Total U.S. coronavirus deaths were approaching 30,000 on Wednesday, after a record single-day increase in COVID-19-related fatalities the prior day, according to a Reuters tally.The United States reported 2,364 deaths on Tuesday, far above ...

Notre-Dame's great bell tolls once more on anniversary of fire

A year on from the inferno that gutted Notre-Dame de Paris, the cathedrals great bell rang out across the capital on Wednesday in a tribute to the Gothic landmarks resilience and to the medics battling the coronavirus epidemic. The bourdon ...

Surgical masks worth Rs 12 lakh seized; one arrested

Police have seized 81,000 three ply surgical masks which were stocked for sale in the black market in view of the coronavirus outbreak, and arrested one person, an official said on Wednesday. The value of the seized masks was Rs 12.15 lakh,...

In Syria, puppets show displaced children how to deal with coronavirus

Standing in colorful hula hoops carefully spaced to illustrate social distancing, young children in a camp in war-torn Syria give an enthusiastic welcome to a puppet show staged to teach them about the coronavirus. Volunteers visited the ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020