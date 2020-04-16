Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia looks for unified schools policy in coronavirus shutdown

Reuters | Updated: 16-04-2020 05:14 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 05:14 IST
Australia looks for unified schools policy in coronavirus shutdown

Australia's federal government will on Thursday urge state premiers to reopen schools, local media reported, as authorities warned against any complacency generated by a sustained slowdown in the spread of the coronavirus throughout the country.

The highly divisive schools issue is expected to be at the top of the agenda when the national cabinet, made up of state and federal leaders, formed to tackle the crisis meets later in the day, local media said. Australia has closed restaurants, bars and stores deemed "non-essential" while using the threat of fines and even prison to stop public gatherings of more than two people in a bid to slow transmission of the flu-like illness.

However the federal government has said it wants schools to remain open, citing medical advice that children carry a low risk of transmitting the virus. Some leaders of the country's eight states and territories - which administer schools - have departed from that policy and ordered schools shut. "We need to have a system where the schools are open, providing that form of education, but also providing the online support for those parents who do choose to stay home," federal treasurer Josh Frydenberg told television station Nine Entertainment.

"It is a challenging issue and we want kids not to miss a year of education. The pandemic may take lots of things away from us but we don't want it to take away our kids' education." With strict "social distancing" measures and effective closure of its borders, including internally between states, Australia has averted the high numbers of coronavirus casualties reported in other countries around the world.

The daily rate of reported new infections has steadied in the low single digits, from about 25% several weeks ago, for a total of about 6,500 infections, including 63 deaths. About one-third of the deaths were people who had travelled on a single cruise ship, the Ruby Princess, which is now the subject of several government and police investigations after passengers were allowed to disembark in Sydney without testing last month.

Authorities have said it is still too soon to lift restrictions on movement. "We will continue to be led by the medical advice and that has served us well," Frydenberg said. "People should not be complacent, patience is a real virtue."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

JSPL bags export order to supply 12,000 tonnes of rail blooms to France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Only a COVID-19 vaccine will allow return to 'normalcy': UN chief

A COVID-19 vaccine may be the only thing that can bring back normalcy, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Wednesday, hoping for just that before the end of the year. A safe and effective vaccine may be the only tool that can return ...

Bettors flocking toward NFL draft props

The NFL Draft is providing some welcome action for sports bettors, and at least a short-term boost for sportsbooks hit hard by the shutdown of all major sports due to the coronavirus pandemic. PointsBet is offering approximately 175 markets...

Iranian vessels come dangerously close to American military ships -US military

Eleven vessels from Irans Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy IRGCN came dangerously close to U.S. Navy and Coast Guard ships in the Gulf, the U.S. military said on Wednesday, calling the moves dangerous and provocative. While such inter...

IMF's Georgieva wants to triple concessional financing for poor countries

The International Monetary Fund is looking to triple its concessional financing for the poorest countries to over 18 billion to help them respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Wednesday. W...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020