Left Menu
Development News Edition

As pandemic lingers, U.S. House looking 'very closely' at remote voting

Reuters | Updated: 16-04-2020 06:51 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 06:51 IST
As pandemic lingers, U.S. House looking 'very closely' at remote voting

The U.S. House of Representatives is looking "very closely" at how its members could vote from outside the Capitol as a coronavirus-forced recess looks poised to last into at least next month, the chamber's No. 2 Democrat said on Wednesday. That marks a change from recent weeks when both Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, were publicly dismissive of calls for remote voting.

The coronavirus outbreak, which has killed more than 28,000 Americans and thrown more than 16 million out of work, has increased the urgency for Congress to adapt its working style as leaders of both parties say they need to authorize more money to fight the disease's heavy human and economic toll. House majority leader Steny Hoyer said none of the leaders of Congress want remote voting to be routine.

"But in an emergency situation ... we ought to have an alternative," he told reporters on a conference call. "I want to assure you and the American people, it's being worked on very hard." Leaders are looking at some of the technological ways remote voting could be done, Hoyer said.

But none of the approaches could be done immediately, because congressional rules would have to be modified and there would have to be agreement between Republicans and Democrats, Hoyer said. He noted lawmakers would also have to vote to bring about the rule changes necessary for remote voting. This would require more than 500 members to return to the Capitol, if both the House and Senate took the step. Congress has not met in regular session since last month. Lawmakers in late March passed a $2.3 trillion relief bill on a voice vote. Congressional leaders decided this week to extend an ongoing recess until at least May 4.

Hoyer said lawmakers were still carrying out their traditional role of oversight over the administration, but acknowledged it was not as effective as committee hearings with administration testimony. Senate Democrats on Wednesday unveiled a $30 billion plan to vastly increase nationwide testing for the coronavirus.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said he has been talking with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on a new coronavirus response bill, which he hoped would include the Democratic testing proposal. Republicans say the next bill, the fourth of the crisis, should simply add $250 billion to a recently approved $349 billion government loan program to help small businesses hurt by the pandemic.

President Donald Trump told a White House news briefing on Wednesday that $300 billion in loans to more than 1 million small businesses had been processed under the so-called Paycheck Protection Program. McConnell and House of Representatives Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said in a statement late on Wednesday that, according to the Treasury Department and the Small Business Administration (SBA), the program would "exhaust its funding in a matter of hours."

Mnuchin and SBA administrator Jovita Carranza urged Congress to approve additional funds. "By law, the SBA will not be able to issue new loan approvals once the programs experience a lapse in appropriations," Mnuchin and Carranza said in a joint statement. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has already rewritten its own rules to allow it to continue functioning during the pandemic.

Its nine justices next month for the first time will hear cases argued by teleconference rather than in the courtroom, to ensure that court business can proceed at a time when public health officials are urging people to maintain social distancing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

JSPL bags export order to supply 12,000 tonnes of rail blooms to France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Man forced to carry ailing father on foot in Kerala after police stops autorickshaw citing lockdown guidelines

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has registered a suo moto case in connection with an incident where a man was allegedly forced to carry his 65-year-old ailing father on foot after the police stopped the autorickshaw in which they w...

United cuts May flights by 90%, tells employees to brace for job cuts

United Airlines Holdings Inc said on Wednesday that it has cut its flight schedule by 90 in May and expects similar cuts for June as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, and warned that travel demand that is now essentially at zero shows n...

WHO chief upholds importance of global solidarity in tackling COVID-19

The head of the World Health Organization WHO on Wednesday upheld the importance of international solidarity in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic a dangerous enemy to all humanity.Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus was speaking to jou...

Villagers attack police, medical team sent to spread awareness on COVID-19 in East Champaran

Locals of a village in Harsidhi blocked and attacked a medical and police team who went there to spread awareness on coronavirus and urge villagers to follow lockdown guidelines and social distancing. According to SDO Dhirendra Mishra, secu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020