Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gauteng Health urges PPE suppliers to register on database

The department said this forms part of an important vehicle to contribute towards rebuilding the provincial economy.   

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gauteng | Updated: 16-04-2020 14:59 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 14:59 IST
Gauteng Health urges PPE suppliers to register on database
Through a portal by the provincial Health Department, suppliers can indicate to the department what items they can provide.    Image Credit: ANI

In a bid to streamline and fast track COVID-19 related procurement processes, the Gauteng Health Department has urged suppliers of personal protective equipment (PPE) to register on its database.

Through a portal by the provincial Health Department, suppliers can indicate to the department what items they can provide.

"Attention is drawn to the National Treasury Instruction Note 8 of 2019-2020, which suppliers must familiarise themselves with, as it gives a guide on prices.

"As a department, we remain committed to empowering local manufacturers, BEE compliant business and business owned by designated groups - women, youth, Township-based, people with disability and military veterans," said Gauteng Health.

The department said this forms part of an important vehicle to contribute towards rebuilding the provincial economy.

"It should be noted that registration on the database does not in any manner or form waive the requirements for compliance outlined in the Central Supplier Database (CSD) and this database is meant strictly for those who provide PPE material," said the provincial Department.

When completing the form, suppliers must indicate the category of PPE they are able to supply.

The main categories are as follows:

Respiratory PPE (face masks / surgical masks, FFP2 masks box/pc, N95 masks);

Hand washing PPE (sanitizer bottles, gloves box/pc);

Face PPE (goggles units, visors);

Body and other PPE (disposable gowns box/pc, caps box/pc, boots/overshoes, white plastic aprons, jumpsuit/coveralls) and

Tools (Swabs units, Red Bags / Biohazard, Thermometer, ventilators, etc)Catering (meals at quarantine site).To register, interested parties can visit covid19.gauteng.gov.za and click on the PPE supplier menu to access the electronic form. It is important that all fields are completed.

Should any difficulties be encountered, an inquiry can be sent to covid19_ppe@gauteng.gov.za.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

JSPL bags export order to supply 12,000 tonnes of rail blooms to France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Star dancing around supermassive black hole confirms Einstein's theory

A star orbiting the supermassive black hole at the centre of the Milky Way moves just as predicted by physicist Albert Einstein Einstein over 100 years ago, astronomers have found. The orbit of the star is shaped like a rosette and supports...

Gazprom evacuates workers from China-assigned gas field due to coronavirus

Russias Gazprom said on Thursday that it evacuated 23 workers from the Chayanda gas field this week due to a coronavirus scare, while the local coronavirus crisis response centre said four of the workers had tested positive for the virus. G...

US accuses Iran of 'dangerous' harassment of US warships

A group of 11 Iranian naval vessels made dangerous and harassing maneuvers near U.S. ships in the Persian Gulf near Kuwait on Wednesday, in one case passing within 10 yards meters of a Coast Guard cutter, American officials said. Iranian of...

Cricket-Australia's Carey hopes for future in test cricket

Alex Carey is content being Australias preferred white-ball wicketkeeper but hopes to be good enough one day to break into the test squad. Former wicketkeeping great Adam Gilchrist is among those impressed by Careys neat work behind the stu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020