Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia to spend more than $27 billion on anti-crisis measures - minister

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-04-2020 16:03 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 15:29 IST
Russia to spend more than $27 billion on anti-crisis measures - minister
Representative Image Image Credit: pixnio

Russia is set to spend more than 2 trillion roubles ($26.96 billion) on its anti-crisis program to counter the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, Economy Minister Maxim Reshetnikov said on Thursday.

Russia has so far recorded 27,938 cases and 232 coronavirus-related deaths. Moscow and several other regions have imposed lockdowns to stem contagion. ($1 = 74.1900 roubles)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

JSPL bags export order to supply 12,000 tonnes of rail blooms to France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

India is procuring coronavirus testing kits from South Korea and China: Govt sources.

India is procuring coronavirus testing kits from South Korea and China Govt sources....

TPCI urges govt to open meat export production units amid surge in overseas demand

Trade Promotion Council of India TPCI on Thursday urged the government to consider opening of the animal husbandry sector completely as huge demand for meat products is arising in countries like Russia, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Indonesia, Eg...

Sports Ministry holds virtual meeting with 11 NSFs, discusses future plans

Continuing its dialogue with various stakeholders, the Sports Ministry on Thursday held a virtual meeting with 11 more National Sports Federations NSFs and discussed their future plans, keeping in mind the Tokyo Olympics and beyond. The mee...

India looking at procuring medical equipment from Germany, the US, the UK, Malaysia, Japan and France to fight COVID-19: Govt sources.

India looking at procuring medical equipment from Germany, the US, the UK, Malaysia, Japan and France to fight COVID-19 Govt sources....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020