Russia to spend more than $27 billion on anti-crisis measures - minister

Russia to spend more than $27 billion on anti-crisis measures - ministerReuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-04-2020 16:03 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 15:29 IST
Russia is set to spend more than 2 trillion roubles ($26.96 billion) on its anti-crisis program to counter the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, Economy Minister Maxim Reshetnikov said on Thursday.
Russia has so far recorded 27,938 cases and 232 coronavirus-related deaths. Moscow and several other regions have imposed lockdowns to stem contagion. ($1 = 74.1900 roubles)
