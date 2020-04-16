CM launches mobile testing kiosk for COVID-19 testing

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday launched a Mobile COVID-19 Testing Kiosk for the swift collection and testing of the COVID-19 infection in identified clusters or hotspots. An initiative of Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, the mobile testing kiosk eradicates the need for at-risk persons to visit the nearest hospital or clinic and helps in effective implementation of social distancing norms during collection and testing of samples, the MP said in a statement.

According to him, the booths have been developed by Manoj P Kudtharkar of Mantra e-ventures, a startup based in Bengaluru. Dr Vishal Rao, member of the COVID-19 Consultative Group, an advisory body to Government of Karnataka, has mentored the project.

Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences will provide assistance in scaling up the operations using its network of colleges and hospitals for the testing of individuals on the ground, the MP said. The booth, 6.5 feet in height and 3 feet in width, is made up of aluminium and acrylic glass, surfaces known to be resistant against the coronavirus.

Resembling a telephone booth, it can be mounted on a mini-truck or a pickup truck, which can be parked in an open field or a cluster. The utility also supports Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for booth workers (healthcare staff).

Gloves and a medical kit to collect samples are placed inside the booth for the healthcare worker. "Through the kiosk, we have reduced the risk of COVID-suspect individuals spreading the infection to those around them," Surya said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.