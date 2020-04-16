One COVID-19 patient recovers, discharged in Puducherry

One of the six active COVID-19 patients in Puducherry was discharged from a hospital here on Thursday following his recovery while no fresh cases were reported in the union territory, a Health department official said. The man from neighbouring Ariyankuppam is the second patient to recover from coronavirus in the union territory after a 68-year old woman was cured in Mahe, an enclave in Kerala.

He was among the five people who had tested positive after returning from Delhi (Tablighi jamaat event) last month, Director of Health and Family Welfare Services S Mohan Kumar told PTI. The official said no fresh COVID19 case was reported in the union territory on Thursday.

The man from Aryiankuppam was admitted to the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College Hospital here, the designated COVID-19 facility, on March 31 while others were on diffrent dates in the space of a few days. The sixth patient, a woman, was a contact of one of the five Delhi returnees.

Mohan Kumar said the Health department extended felicitations to the patient who had recovered from the infection on his discharge. The union territory has reported its first coronavirus death of a man from Mahe at a hospital in neighbouring Kannur on April 11.

