China will hold Canton Fair from June 15 online

China will hold Canton Fair from June 15 onlineReuters | Beijing | Updated: 16-04-2020 19:20 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 19:20 IST
China will hold Canton Fair, the country's oldest and biggest trade fair, online between June 15 and June 24, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.
Canton Fair was originally scheduled to begin on April 15, but was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- China