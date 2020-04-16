Top House Republican says no "fig leaf" on small business bill

The top Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives said on Thursday he saw no reason to give Democrats any concessions to secure funding to help small businesses grappling with the coronavirus outbreak.

"Why would you have to offer a fig leaf?" Kevin McCarthy told reporters at a news briefing, saying the money is needed to keep people employed by small businesses. "Why in the world with a pandemic going on would you have to do a fig leaf? ... We're not asking for a new bill. All we're asking is more resources for the successful parts of the bill to move forward."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.