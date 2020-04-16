Left Menu
Development News Edition

No timeframe for lifting Britain's lockdown - Raab

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-04-2020 22:15 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 22:15 IST
No timeframe for lifting Britain's lockdown - Raab

There is no timeframe for the easing of restrictions designed to curb the coronavirus outbreak in Britain, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said, adding it would be irresponsible to give an indication of when the rules would change.

"If I start giving you artificial and arbitrary timeframes, it would be the irresponsible thing to do, and I can't do that," Raab said at a news conference where he announced a three week extension of the measures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Paris hospitals see tide turning in coronavirus fight

Senior Paris health officials said on Thursday there was reason for optimism in the fight against the new coronavirus in the worst-hit French region after the number of hospitalizations and admissions to intensive care units had begun to fa...

Mamata urges opposition parties not to indulge in politics over food grain distribution

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday urged opposition parties to refrain from indulging in politics over food grain distribution and said steps have been taken to ensure everybody gets their ration from state-run shops. Ba...

Nevada approves betting on LOL European Masters

Nevada sportsbooks may offer wagering on the League of Legends European Masters. The states gaming control board issued a notice of approval on Thursday for three wager types head-to-head, match winner and overall winner.The group stage of ...

In a French nursing home, universal testing to beat the coronavirus

In a nursing home near Colmar in eastern France, the region hardest hit by the coronavirus outbreak, laboratory staff clad in full protective gear conducted blood tests as health authorities battle to slow infections among the elderly. In F...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020