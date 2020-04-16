No timeframe for lifting Britain's lockdown - Raab

There is no timeframe for the easing of restrictions designed to curb the coronavirus outbreak in Britain, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said, adding it would be irresponsible to give an indication of when the rules would change.

"If I start giving you artificial and arbitrary timeframes, it would be the irresponsible thing to do, and I can't do that," Raab said at a news conference where he announced a three week extension of the measures.

