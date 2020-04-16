6 more COVID-19 patients cured in Chhattisgarh, total 23 discharged

Six more COVID-19 patients have been cured in Chhattisgarh and are being discharged, a total of 23 patients have been cured in the state, said an official on Thursday. "6 more COVID19 patients have been cured in Chhattisgarh and are being discharged. A total of 23 patients have now been cured and discharged in our state and 10 remaining are active COVID-19 patients," said Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo.

Deo said in the last two days, 10 patients have been discharged in the state. According to the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences-Raipur till April 14, the state reported a total of 33 COVID-19 positive cases.

The number of COVID-19 cases in India has reached 12,759, the Health Ministry said on Thursday. According to the official data, India has 10,824 active cases and 1514 discharged and cured cases. Meanwhile, 420 people have died from the disease which originated in China. (ANI)

