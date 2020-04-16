Left Menu
Development News Edition

Match Poker Nations Cup final to be contested online amid pandemic

Reuters | Updated: 16-04-2020 22:41 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 22:41 IST
Match Poker Nations Cup final to be contested online amid pandemic

The International Federation of Match Poker (IFMP) Nations Cup final on May 30 and 31 will be hosted online with most of the 14 participating countries still facing lockdowns due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, the governing body said on Thursday. Players will participate from their homes and a gameplay software will enable each member of every team to see and communicate with all of their table competitors while sessions are on.

They will also be allowed to speak with their team mates, captains, managers and analysts during breaks in play, although some contestants will experience early morning play while others will be participating during the evening or night. "All international sports federations are facing enormous challenges due to the pandemic but we are fortunate that, with our gameplay software, we are able to play a 'live' event but in individual home locations," IFMP president Patrick Nally said in a statement.

"The social relationships developed through the hosting of our Match Poker events are important to us and we're looking forward to getting back to live events as soon as practical. "But we will continue to support our international competition schedule in this manner until such times as our 'sporting family' can be reunited."

Teams include world champions Ukraine, European champions Spain and Asian champions India among others while an invitational 'Digital Nation' team and a president's pick will also be part of the tournament. Match Poker was devised https://matchpokerfed.org/match-poker as a team sport by the IFMP to reduce the element of luck that exists in conventional forms of poker, making it a contest based on skill.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow slip on grim earnings, coronavirus worries

The SP 500 and Dow Jones slipped on Thursday, giving up early gains as concerns about rough first-quarter earnings and lasting economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic offset weekly jobless claims that were better than some had feared....

Singapore reports record jump in virus infections

Singapore late Thursday reported a record jump in coronavirus cases, most of them linked to packed dormitories housing foreign workers, as it battled a second wave of infections. The affluent city-state had initially been held as a gold sta...

58 more test positive for COVID-19 in Gujarat, tally reaches 929

Fifty-eight more people tested positive for COVID 19 in Gujarat on Tuesday, increasing the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases to 929. Of all the confirmed cases reported in the state, so far 73 of them have been completely cured wh...

India received 5 lakh rapid COVID-19 testing kits from China: Health Ministry

India has received the much-awaited five lakh rapid COVID-19 testing kits from China and these are not meant for an early diagnosis of the disease rather for monitoring whether coronavirus hotspots in India are increasing or showing a decli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020