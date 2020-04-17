Left Menu
68 medical staff at city hospital sent to home quarantine after patient dies

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2020 00:52 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 00:52 IST
Sixty-eight staff members including doctors and nurses of a city hospital have been sent to home quarantine after a 25-year-old pregnant woman admitted there died possibly due to coronavirus, officials said Thursday. The decision was taken by authorities at the government-run Bhagwan  Mahavir Hospital (BMH), who claimed that the woman did not disclose her travel history and or her 'home-quarantine' status to the hospital authorities.

The woman, who was admitted at the facility on Monday died on Wednesday night, the hospital said in a circular issued on Thursday. The document said the patient "did not disclose her travel history" despite repeated verbal queries at the time of admission and submitted "wrong information" in the prescribed form.

She later disclosed her travel history and that she was exposed to COVID-19 positive co-travellers, and also about her four family members being on home quarantine from April 10 for 14 days, the circular said. Sixty-eight medical staff members including doctors and nurses of the hospital, who came in contact with her and her relatives who stayed at the hospital with her, have been sent to home quarantine till the deceased patient's coronavirus test reports are received, it said.

The number of coronavirus cases in Delhi on Thursday rise to 1,640 with 38 deaths..

