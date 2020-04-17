UK PM Johnson joins "clap for carers" expression of thanks for health workers - spokesman

Prime Minister Boris Johnson joined in a national show of appreciation for care workers on Thursday, his spokesman said as the British leader continues his recovery from COVID-19.

"Like millions of people across the country, the prime minister joined in the clap for carers this evening, to say thank you for the incredible efforts of the country's doctors, nurses and care workers," a spokesman from his office said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.