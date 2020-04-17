Left Menu
UK PM Johnson joins "clap for carers" expression of thanks for health workers - spokesman

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-04-2020 01:21 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 00:58 IST
UK PM Johnson joins "clap for carers" expression of thanks for health workers - spokesman
Prime Minister Boris Johnson joined in a national show of appreciation for care workers on Thursday, his spokesman said as the British leader continues his recovery from COVID-19.

"Like millions of people across the country, the prime minister joined in the clap for carers this evening, to say thank you for the incredible efforts of the country's doctors, nurses and care workers," a spokesman from his office said.

